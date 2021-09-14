Natasha Ali's new dance video goes viral
The granddaughter of the legendary singer Noor Jehan, Natasha Ali Lakhani has carved a niche for herself in a short span time of time in the fashion vicinity and this comes as no surprise.
The makeup maestro is drop-dead gorgeous and is a talent powerhouse with an enthralling Instagram feed that keep her admirers hooked.
This time around, Natasha left the temperatures soaring high as she showcased her killer dance moves at a family wedding alongside her husband.
Looking breathtaking in her maroon ensemble, she was a sight to behold as she gracefully glided on the dance floor leaving the audience mesmerized.
Natasha and her husband looked picture perfect as they both dance their heart out leaving the audience hypnotised with their synchronised and energetic dance moves.
By profession, Natasha is a beautician and runs one of the leading makeup houses of Pakistan by the name of “Natasha Salon”.
Moreover, the multi-talented makeup artist also runs her YouTube channel where she uploads makeup tutorials whilst sharing diverse makeup tricks with her followers.
