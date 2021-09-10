Mahira Khan flaunts her glam looks in latest viral clicks
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Mahira Khan flaunts her glam looks in latest viral clicks
Share

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Lollywood diva Mahira Khan and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 36-year-old is a fashionista in real life and leaves her admirers mesmerized by the plethora of glam looks she flaunts with ease.

Keeping it sassy and chic, the Humsafar star has left fans awestruck with her new social media update.

Donning a pilot outfit paired with a red pout, the diva is the epitome of grace as she is spotted promoting a car brand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan win hearts with adorable ... 01:45 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Starring an ...

More From This Category
Twitter celebrates 5 years of Hania Aamir's ...
06:02 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
After 'Ki Jana' director, Sonya Hussyn reacts to ...
05:34 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's BTS pictures ...
05:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Celebrities spotted at Minal Khan and Ahsan ...
04:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new rain ...
03:40 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Yasir Nawaz hilariously recreates Nida Yasir's ...
02:45 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan flaunts her glam looks in latest viral clicks
01:00 PM | 10 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr