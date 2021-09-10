Mahira Khan flaunts her glam looks in latest viral clicks
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Lollywood diva Mahira Khan and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 36-year-old is a fashionista in real life and leaves her admirers mesmerized by the plethora of glam looks she flaunts with ease.
Keeping it sassy and chic, the Humsafar star has left fans awestruck with her new social media update.
Donning a pilot outfit paired with a red pout, the diva is the epitome of grace as she is spotted promoting a car brand.
The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
