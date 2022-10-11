Momin Saqib retells Newton's story in a hilarious way

Pakistani entertainment industry's most talented YouTuber turned actor Momin Saqib is back with his rib-tickling videos.

The 28-years-old handsome hunk is an all-rounder for his charming looks and hilarious antics and he can turn any serious situation into a funny one.

Saqib's latest video is about the British physicist Sir Isaac Newton and his famous law of gravity. Saqib took the opportunity not just to show his hundreds of thousands of fans the ''exact same place" where the tree still stands but also comically described the event which led to the greatest discovery.

The Dum Mastam actor could be seen enthusiastically pointing to the tree from where the fruit - an apple - fell on the head of Newton. The Be Adab starlet added that the tree exists in the Cambridge area where Newton used to study at that time.

Saqib describing to his audience how the tree would have been cut down if it were in Pakistan. The Raqs-e-Bismil actor said the place would have been turned into a market or a bazaar by the name, "Saib wala Baba (The Apple-famed Old Man)."

Saqib also suggested that the place could have born the finest apples of South Asia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Concluding his hilarious tribute, Saqib said he was grateful on "his people's behalf" for the great discovery of gravity, ending with an emotionally charged statement, "we miss you."

On the work front, Saqib is known for Dum Mastam, Raqs-e-Bismil and Hasna Mana Hai.