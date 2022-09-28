Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest video
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest video
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib are winning hearts with their latest video where the hilarious antics are amusing the fans.

The Raqs e Bismil actor has risen to fame after his Maro Mujhe Maro meme spread like wildfire online. On the other hand, Saboor has been riding high on the success of her dramas Nehar and Mushkil.

The aforementioned video shows the duo travelling in a car where they kill time by time teasing each other hilariously.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid

Saboor Aly steals the limelight at Hum Awards 04:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...

More From This Category
Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for ...
06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens a sweet birthday wish for ...
03:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after ...
05:10 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Celebrities jump onto the bandwagon of ...
04:50 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Meera thanks Katrina Kaif's sister for her ...
03:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Mawra Hocane celebrates her birthday with a ...
12:28 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap
06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr