Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest video

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib are winning hearts with their latest video where the hilarious antics are amusing the fans.

The Raqs e Bismil actor has risen to fame after his Maro Mujhe Maro meme spread like wildfire online. On the other hand, Saboor has been riding high on the success of her dramas Nehar and Mushkil.

The aforementioned video shows the duo travelling in a car where they kill time by time teasing each other hilariously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid