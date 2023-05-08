Arts Council of Pakistan partners with US consulate for promotion of art

KARACHI – An exciting collaboration has taken shape in Pakistan with the aim of enhancing the artistic education of students. The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACPKHI) has partnered with the US Consulate to bring in international experts and trainers.

One of the esteemed professionals involved in this collaboration is Hannah Gaff, an American theatre coach and movement director. Gaff, who is currently in Pakistan on a Fulbright scholarship, brings with her extensive experience and expertise to revolutionize the local theatre scene as the visiting theatre faculty from the United States.

The President, Muhammad Ahmed Shah also highlighted previous collaborations with American artists during youth festivals. ACPKHI aims to collaborate with various countries, welcoming the exchange of knowledge and the opportunity for Pakistani students to learn from international experts.

Based in San Francisco, Gaff is renowned for her diverse background in theatre creation, therapeutic clowning, and teaching artistry. Having taught physical theatre courses and performed worldwide, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for utilizing theatre as a transformative tool. Her involvement with organizations such as Clowns Without Borders, the Medical Clown Project, and ClownCorps has brought laughter and relief to communities facing adversity.

During her tenure in Pakistan, Gaff intends to impart crucial skills and techniques to the students at the Arts Council. She will focus on physical storytelling techniques, character development, clowning, acrobatics, and gesture, among other aspects. Her objective is to share tools that enable deeper connections, storytelling, and greater body awareness.

Gaff's visit is expected to have both short and long-term impacts on the local artistic community. In the immediate future, students will have the opportunity to refine their skills, explore different approaches, and broaden their artistic horizons. The long-term vision involves a thriving and vibrant theatre scene in Pakistan, driven by a fusion of local and international techniques, and a profound appreciation for the power of storytelling.

Shah has his own long-term vision as well. He aims to establish a fine art or performing arts institute or university in Pakistan, which currently lacks such institutions. With the ongoing three-year diploma in fine arts, theatre, and music, Shah's goal is to strengthen faculty, infrastructure, and syllabus in order to establish a university. Additionally, collaborations will be sought to facilitate students' aspirations of studying abroad.

Offering valuable advice to aspiring young artists and performers in Pakistan, Gaff emphasizes the importance of curiosity and movement. By keeping their minds and imaginations open, and embracing curiosity, individuals can achieve anything. Gaff encourages learning about various aspects of the world, trying new things, spending time away from technology, and dreaming.