Shehnaaz Gill entertains Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her show

Shehnaaz Gill, the ever-so-charming and bubbly actress of Bollywood, is the rising star of the industry, and she's making friends left and right. Thanks to her chat show, the B-Town diva has managed to entertain many A-list actors, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has just entered the list.

The 48-year-old actor whose acting prowess speaks volumes of his potential was recently seen hanging out with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star on her show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.

Calling him "Bhagwan [Hindu God]" of acting, Gill's latest Instagram post (that she also tweeted) stated that the duo had "super fun."

The Gangs of Wasseypur famed star also took to Twitter to share a sweet message for "the very beautiful" Gill while also sharing a bunch of heartwarming photos from the episode while promoting his latest project, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, releasing on 12th May.

For the unversed, the Daaka actress has added yet another remarkable feat to her illustrious career by becoming a host for her successful show graced by many top-notch celebrities to promote their upcoming offerings. Not only do the stars get along quickly, but Gill makes sure to leave the internet in love with the on-screen host-guest duo after the episodes air on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Shot today with Bhagwan of acting - Mr. @Nawazuddin_S What a vibe and energy. Had super fun.#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/yNHYdRVcuS — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 7, 2023

The latest episode featuring Siddiqui is yet to air.

On the professional front, both Gill and Siddiqui are thriving. The former was recently seen in her blockbuster debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while the latter will be seen in a bunch of upcoming films including Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Haddi, Sangeen, and Saindhav.