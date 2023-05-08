Shehnaaz Gill entertains Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her show

Shehnaaz Gill, the ever-so-charming and bubbly actress of Bollywood, is the rising star of the industry, and she's making friends left and right. Thanks to her chat show, the B-Town diva has managed to entertain many A-list actors, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has just entered the list.
The 48-year-old actor whose acting prowess speaks volumes of his potential was recently seen hanging out with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star on her show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.
Calling him "Bhagwan [Hindu God]" of acting, Gill's latest Instagram post (that she also tweeted) stated that the duo had "super fun."
The Gangs of Wasseypur famed star also took to Twitter to share a sweet message for "the very beautiful" Gill while also sharing a bunch of heartwarming photos from the episode while promoting his latest project, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, releasing on 12th May.
For the unversed, the Daaka actress has added yet another remarkable feat to her illustrious career by becoming a host for her successful show graced by many top-notch celebrities to promote their upcoming offerings. Not only do the stars get along quickly, but Gill makes sure to leave the internet in love with the on-screen host-guest duo after the episodes air on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
The real desi vibes with the very beautiful @ishehnaaz_gill ????#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill
Shot today with Bhagwan of acting - Mr. @Nawazuddin_S
Shot today with Bhagwan of acting - Mr. @Nawazuddin_S

What a vibe and energy. Had super fun.#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill
The latest episode featuring Siddiqui is yet to air.
On the professional front, both Gill and Siddiqui are thriving. The former was recently seen in her blockbuster debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while the latter will be seen in a bunch of upcoming films including Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Haddi, Sangeen, and Saindhav.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
