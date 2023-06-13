Search

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman marks her debut as music composer

Web Desk 10:35 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: Twitter

Khatija Rahman, known for her captivating singing, is now venturing into the world of composition.

The exciting news of her collaboration with director Halitha for the Tamil film "Minmini" has created a buzz. Halitha, thrilled about working with her, expressed her admiration for the multi-talented artist, highlighting her exceptional skills as both a singer and a music composer.

"So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!" she captioned the tweet.

In an interview, Rahman revealed that the idea of becoming a music composer emerged for her last year. She expressed her enthusiasm for a project offer from director Shameem and impressed them with her talent, leading to their collaboration.

Minmini, starring Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai and Pravin Kishore, is set to release later this year. Halitha, renowned for her Tamil film "Sillu Karupatti," known for its heartwarming tales of love, relationships and companionship, skillfully addresses sensitive subjects with a perfect blend of maturity and humour. 

Previously, the 27-year-old has quite a few songs under her belt like Kaayam, Farishton and Sagavaasi.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

