At least 100 killed as boat capsizes in Nigeria

A boat capsized on the River Niger early on Monday in northern Nigerian state Kwara, killing at least 100 people.

A search is now under way for survivors, according to police spokesperson Okasanmi Ajayi.

According to Usman Ibrahim, a local, the victims including children were coming home from an overnight wedding ceremony in the village of Egboti in the Niger state.

He said the tragedy occurred early in the morning, at approximately 3am, therefore not many people were aware of it until hours later.

He stated, "As of right now, some dead bodies are still being searched [for]."

It was unclear if there were any survivors.