Weather update for Lahore

LAHORE – Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Rain Update

As the people of the second populous city feel the heat, Met Office predicted rain-thundershower in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M. B. Din, Murree, and Galliyat.

Lahore Temperature

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35C, while the mercury can go by upto 37C. Relative humidity was recorded at 70 percent.

The Max UV Index is expected to be 8, which is relatively high, and winds blew at 7-12 km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be more than 75 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, worsened to 204. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

PMD, also predicted rain-thundershower occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

It said the Somalian jet (LLJ) is approaching Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. While a shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts.