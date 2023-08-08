Weather update for Lahore

LAHORE – Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.
As the people of the second populous city feel the heat, Met Office predicted rain-thundershower in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M. B. Din, Murree, and Galliyat.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 35C, while the mercury can go by upto 37C. Relative humidity was recorded at 70 percent.
The Max UV Index is expected to be 8, which is relatively high, and winds blew at 7-12 km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be more than 75 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, worsened to 204. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.
Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
PMD, also predicted rain-thundershower occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
It said the Somalian jet (LLJ) is approaching Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. While a shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.