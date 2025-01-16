Punjab changes syllabus of seven books of 9th class

LAHORE – The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has approved new syllabus for seven books for ninth class.

Furthermore, the books will be available in English and Urdu medium with students having option to pick one of them. Previously, the 9th grade syllabus was only published in English.

Reports said the board changed the syllabus of Urdu, English, and Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science.

The Punjab Textbook Board has informed educational institutions and boards about the change in the books.

The annual exam for 9th grade students in 2026 will be based on the new syllabus.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Education Department revealed the schedule for annual exams, academic activities and new admission policy for Rawalpindi division.

The new academic year for 2025-26 will start April 1 while Admissions for grades will open on February 3.

Bise Lahore Matric Exams 2025

As per the announcement, Matriculation Exams will start on March 4, 2025, and Class 9 exams will start from March 21, 2025. For Intermediate, exams will start from first week of May.

School Admissions

Phase Admission Classes Phase 1 April 1 to May 31 Classes I and II Phase 2 August 15 to October 31 Additional Admissions

Annual exams for Classes 1-8 will be conducted from March 12-25, with results announced on March 31, 2025. Each class will be allowed new admissions up to 10pc of the total student capacity, limiting the number of new enrollments in government schools.

The announcement aims to streamline better management of student enrollments across both public and private institutions in the region.