Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 17 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs282,200 per tola and Rs241,941 for 10 grams on January 17 2025 Friday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,785 per tola, 21 Karat 248,012 and 18 Karat at 212,425.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 17 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs282,200 10 Grams Rs241,941

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad