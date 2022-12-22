Search

Abu Dhabi airport introduces biometric verification for boarding 

Web Desk 02:52 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Abu Dhabi airport introduces biometric verification for boarding 
Source: @abudhabiairport/Instagram

The Abu Dhabi airport has taken one step further in digitalisation with introduction of biometric service, which allows travelers to use their face as their boarding pass. 

The paper-less service will be 

available at designated self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates, before implementing it across all passenger touchpoints at the airport.

The technology puts into use hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details at various points in the airport.

The facility would put the Midfield Terminal Building on the spotlight as the first international airport with biometric capabilities at all customer touchpoints.

The initiative seems to be a pivotal part of the Emirate’s ambition for digital transformation.

Once fully functional, the technology-driven airport would offer globetrotters with a seamless journey to all its passengers.

With the facility, Passengers will no longer need to present their passports or ticket, as their face will serve as their boarding pass.

Abu Dhabi airport is the second largest airport in the UAE and one of the fastest growing aviation hubs in the world; it received 5.26 million visitors in 2021.

The first phase of biometric verification has been launched by NEXT50, an AI tech company in collaboration with  IDEMIA, a leader in intelligent identity technologies.

