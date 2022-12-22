Court allows Feroze Khan to take custody of son for five days

The controversial divorce between Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Aliza Sultan has been the talk of the town.
Now, Khan and Sultan have seen a major development in their divorce proceedings after they resolved issues related to alimony. The ex-couple are now focusing on the custody of their children.
The duo tied the knot in 2018 and have been blessed with two children before parting ways.
Following the court proceedings, the Khaani actor requested the custody and visitation of his children — Fatima and Sultan Khan. The court allowed the Romeo Weds Heer actor to take his son, Sultan Khan, with him. However, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actor has only been allowed to keep his son with him for 5 days scheduled December 22nd to 27th.
Though the 32-year-old actor has been granted to be with his son, 3, his daughter — Fatima Khan — will be taken care of by her mother since the baby girl is only 7 months old.
According to media reports, Sultan informed the court officials that the ex-couple's son stayed a night with his father. The court also took Khan’s passport and ID card until Sultan Khan stays with the Gul e Rana actor.
The court also ordered the Bikhra Mera Naseeb actor to give PKR 0.1 million as bail.
Sultan requested the court to allow video calling her son during his stay with his father but the Ishqiya actor's reps denied.
Earlier in the case, Khan was ordered to pay PKR 80, 000 — before the 14th of every month — in child support per month. The alimony will be spent on the children's interim expenses.
