Feroze Khan ordered to show family support documents
Following the legal actions taken by Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizeh Sultan after the alleged domestic violence charges, Karachi Family Court has directed Khan to present the details of the couple's children's educational and medical expenses and the Khaani actor's monthly income on the petition related to meeting and extradition of children on behalf of the Habs actor.
A hearing was held on behalf of Khan before the Family Court regarding the visitation and extradition of the children.
Faiq Jagirani Advocate, the lawyer of the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, took a stand that his client is ready to spend 20 thousand rupees per month for the children and the receipts for the children's education and treatment should be submitted to the court.
On behalf of the ex-wife's lawyer, a stand was taken that Khan should submit documentary evidence if there has been any loss. Separate accommodation should be arranged and the children's father can meet there if they wish to meet.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 29.
While talking to the media, the lawyer of Khan said that we will come out with the truth, money was demanded and threatened to file a case of domestic violence if not given.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay, Tich Button, Ishqiya,vKhuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.
Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called ... 10:19 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Lollywood's biggest scandal involving actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizeh Sultan is bringing new facts to the ...
