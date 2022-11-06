Police reduce speed limits on several Motorways as fog returns
The National Highways & Motorway Police has reduced the speed limit on certain sections of different motorways as the fog starts appearing ahead of winter, prompting police to limit speed across the country.
In a message on social media, NHMP, who routinely amend speed limits during spells of low visibility, shared the new speed limits for motorists and urge them to drive cautiously.
The speed limit was lowered to 100 kilometers an hour on the M2 motorway, from Thokar Niaz Baig to Ravi Toll Plaza section of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for Light transport vehicles and 80 KPH for Heavy/Commercial transport vehicles.
اطلاع عام! pic.twitter.com/DsvjIPdHrE— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) November 6, 2022
The new speed limit will also be applicable on Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), Lahore to Sambrial section on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), and Hekla till Yarik on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14).
Motorway police took several steps to provide safe roads to the commuters and were responsible for the enforcement of traffic.
Poor air quality and fog resulted in an overall decline in visibility levels in parts of the country which resulted in deadly accidents every year.
