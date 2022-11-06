Imran Khan announces resumption of PTI long march from Wazirabad on Nov 8
03:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan announces resumption of PTI long march from Wazirabad on Nov 8
LAHORE – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that his party would resume its long march Wazirabad to Islamabad on November 8, and he will join the protestors from Rawalpindi.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the ousted prime minister he would lead the march from Rawalpindi when it arrives in 10-15 days. 

“We will start the march from Tuesday. I will hold an address daily,” Khan said.

Khan called on his supporters to reach Rawalpindi as an announcement of the long march’s resumption, saying that the reason the Pakistani nation is treated as beggars is not because of the lack of resources but due to a lack of justice.

Responds to DG ISPR’s statement 

The PTI chairman responded to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar for the military media wing’s statement after the PTI chief had accused three people, including a military official, of planning to assassinate him.

“I was surprised that DG ISPR gave that statement that because Imran Khan accused one army officer then all army is being maligned. I’m surprised DG sahab, have you paid attention to what you’re saying?”

The former prime minister questioned the “logic” of the DG ISPR’s reasoning, asking why were court martials held if army officers were considered infallible.

Judicial commission on assassination attempt

Talking about the judicial commission on his assassination bid, Imran Khan said that “slave nations cannot rise”.

He added that he sought the interior minister, prime minister and a military official’s resignation as he wants “transparent investigations because there is an entire pattern”.

“My first point is what will the judicial commission do when the three people I named are the ones who will head the investigation,” said Khan. 

The PTI chief said that he was seeking an FIR against the three people he named as he was aware that they wanted to murder him just like Salman Taseer. 

He also demanded that a judicial commission be formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder.

