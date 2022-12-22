US diplomat meets Bilawal Bhutto, offers condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks

ISLAMABAD – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Washington on Wednesday.
Sherman offered condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks, said the State Department in an official statement.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of an operation that Pakistani forces launched on Tuesday to regain control of a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu where Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants had created a hostage situation. Later, the army commandoes stormed the facility and took back the control.
Apart from that, clashes erupted between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing last week, which claimed multiple civilian lives while injuring others.
“The Deputy Secretary expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks,” the state department said after Sherman’s meeting with Bhutto-Zardari.
The Pakistani foreign minister, who was on an official week-long visit to the US, appreciated the remarks of the deputy secretary and said that the two had a “productive” meeting.
“Appreciate US support for flood relief, [rehabilitation and reconstruction],” he said in a Twitter post.
Had a productive meeting today with Wendy Sherman @DeputySecState. Appreciate ???????? support for flood relief, rehab. & reconst. ???????? & ???????? will continue to work together to further enhance & diversify bilateral relations, promote peace & stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/N9kggu1fXm— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 22, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
