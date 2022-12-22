US diplomat meets Bilawal Bhutto, offers condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks

ISLAMABAD – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Washington on Wednesday.

Sherman offered condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks, said the State Department in an official statement.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of an operation that Pakistani forces launched on Tuesday to regain control of a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu where Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants had created a hostage situation. Later, the army commandoes stormed the facility and took back the control.

Apart from that, clashes erupted between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing last week, which claimed multiple civilian lives while injuring others.

“The Deputy Secretary expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks,” the state department said after Sherman’s meeting with Bhutto-Zardari.

The Pakistani foreign minister, who was on an official week-long visit to the US, appreciated the remarks of the deputy secretary and said that the two had a “productive” meeting.

“Appreciate US support for flood relief, [rehabilitation and reconstruction],” he said in a Twitter post.