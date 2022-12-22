Search

Pakistan

US diplomat meets Bilawal Bhutto, offers condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks

Web Desk 03:50 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
US diplomat meets Bilawal Bhutto, offers condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks
Source: Bilawal Bhutto Twitter

ISLAMABAD – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Washington on Wednesday.

Sherman offered condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks, said the State Department in an official statement.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of an operation that Pakistani forces launched on Tuesday to regain control of a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu where Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants had created a hostage situation. Later, the army commandoes stormed the facility and took back the control.

Apart from that, clashes erupted between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing last week, which claimed multiple civilian lives while injuring others.

“The Deputy Secretary expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks,” the state department said after Sherman’s meeting with Bhutto-Zardari.

The Pakistani foreign minister, who was on an official week-long visit to the US, appreciated the remarks of the deputy secretary and said that the two had a “productive” meeting.

“Appreciate US support for flood relief, [rehabilitation and reconstruction],” he said in a Twitter post. 

‘TTP is Pakistan’s absolute red line’: FM Bilawal tells Afghan Taliban amid rising terror attacks

Pakistan

FO rejects reports of Bilawal Bhutto’s arrest in New York

04:28 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

‘TTP is Pakistan’s absolute red line’: FM Bilawal tells Afghan Taliban amid rising terror attacks

11:19 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

20 Pakistani universities ranked among top 500 in UI Green Metric rankings

11:32 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

In meeting with FM Bilawal, US Secy of State Blinken offers resolute support to Pakistan against terrorism

10:06 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

UN picks Pakistani professor to probe Iran's crackdown on protesters

11:59 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head

10:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

New Zealand cricket team reaches Pakistan for Tests, ODI series

05:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: