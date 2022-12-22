Search

Pakistan

Pakistan launches first home-built assault boat to counter security threats at sea

Web Desk 04:02 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Bahria Boat Building Yard has launched its first 12T marine assault boat at the Karachi facility.

The surveillance boat will be used by patrolling teams as it aimed to help strengthen Pakistan Navy fleet.

A report in ArabNews, quoting officials with direct knowledge of the project, claimed that the country’s first locally-made 12T multipurpose marine assault boat was launched as part of a technology transfer deal with Polish shipbuilder Techno Marine.

The advanced assault boats are designed to resist the penetration of weapons and are powered by twin engines with water jet propulsion. These vessels can carry more than a dozen persons at a time and are equipped with the latest navigation system.

More than 13 meters in length and 3.50 in width, these vessels can move speedily in coastal waters for surveillance. Additional features of these assault boats are firefighting in case of any emergency in the sea as it comes with fire cannon besides acting as a sea ambulance to rescue people from a ship or the open sea.

A second boat, followed by two more boats will add more defense to Pakistan maritime security, the orders are said to be completed in the coming days but there is no official word from the Navy spokesperson on the project.

Pakistan Navy launches 600-tonnes maritime patrol vessel

These boats are launched under the project managed by Bahria Foundation, a firm run by the Pakistan Navy.

