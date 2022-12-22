Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court issued a bailable arrest warrant for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.
The court said that Gill should ensure his appearance at the next hearing and can obtain bail against surety bonds of Rs200,000. The case was adjourned till January 6.
A junior lawyer appeared before the judge and requested the court to grant Gill an exemption from today’s appearance.
“Where is Gill’s lawyer Shahryar Tariq?” asked additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.
The junior lawyer told the court that Tariq was busy in the high court and will reach in a while.
Gill’s lawyer, Tariq, told the judge that Gill’s illness was detected during his physical remand when he underwent a medical examination. He added that his client’s health was being ignored which caused the delay of the trial.
“Gill got an exemption from appearance based on a government hospital’s report,” Tariq said. He added that his client, an asthma patient, has been in the hospital since December 7.
“As per the hospital report, Gill needs oxygen to breathe. We are not running away from the hearing, the hospital is like a jail,” the PTI leader’s lawyer added. He also urged the court to accept his client’s exemption from the hearing.
“Gill will appear in the court once his health improves,” Tariq said, adding that Gill has been appearing in the court in the past as well.
Gill was taken into custody on August 9 for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
