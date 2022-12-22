Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court issued a bailable arrest warrant for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The court said that Gill should ensure his appearance at the next hearing and can obtain bail against surety bonds of Rs200,000. The case was adjourned till January 6.

A junior lawyer appeared before the judge and requested the court to grant Gill an exemption from today’s appearance.

“Where is Gill’s lawyer Shahryar Tariq?” asked additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

The junior lawyer told the court that Tariq was busy in the high court and will reach in a while.

Gill’s lawyer, Tariq, told the judge that Gill’s illness was detected during his physical remand when he underwent a medical examination. He added that his client’s health was being ignored which caused the delay of the trial.

“Gill got an exemption from appearance based on a government hospital’s report,” Tariq said. He added that his client, an asthma patient, has been in the hospital since December 7.

“As per the hospital report, Gill needs oxygen to breathe. We are not running away from the hearing, the hospital is like a jail,” the PTI leader’s lawyer added. He also urged the court to accept his client’s exemption from the hearing.

“Gill will appear in the court once his health improves,” Tariq said, adding that Gill has been appearing in the court in the past as well.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.