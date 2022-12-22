Search

Germany to welcome immigrants in large numbers - Here’s the catch 

Web Desk 03:09 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: blackversys650/Instagram

Germany is trying to attract immigrants as many as 400000 per year to shore up its economy at a time when the global economy is passing through testing times. 

Though Germany is putting up efforts to attract skilled workers, the main challenge is the German language.  Only four percent of the jobs in Germany are advertised in English which creates a bottleneck for aspiring immigrants. 

As a matter of fact, the non Muslims seem to find Germany attractive and are willing to relocate but language as well as the perception of harsh treatment at the hands of Germans is a stumbling block to immigrants. 

There is a split opinion on the issue as Germany lags behind English speaking countries like Canada or Australia, but recently aspiring immigrants visited the German government’s website in droves in search of opportunities which confirms that workers are interested in relocating to the country despite the language barrier. 

The quality of life in Germany seems to attract workers as everything is somewhat manageable as compared to Asian states. 

Skilled workers with a background in heating systems and sanitary are in demand considering the weather of Germany; same goes for electricians. 

Germany is trying to replace gas heating with heat pumps for which the workers need to be attracted from across the world with a sound knowledge and experience.

A study by OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) stated that four out of 10 respondents cited German language as an obstacle to taking up jobs; however there are still some jobs which can be performed by English speaking professionals like Software Developers. 

Experts are of the view that Germany should make its immigration laws more conducive to skilled workers so that immigrants best suited to the economy are welcomed. Nonetheless, Germany seems to be an attractive destination for skilled workers.

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

