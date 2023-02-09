New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

BALI – A New Zealand pilot has been taken hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia on Tuesday while efforts are underway to recover him.
The pilot was taken hostage in Papua region and the plane was set on fire during the incident. Reports say the armed men also threatened to kill the pilot when it landed in the mountainous district of Nduga. The pilot was on board the commercial charter flight of Susi Air.
The plane was carrying five passengers including a young child and they are thought to have been released.
The separatists named West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) want Indonesia to recognise the independence of the province of West Papua.
The pilot has been identified as Philip Merthens and the separatists had been designated as a terrorist group by the country in the past.
The group's spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, warned the pilot will be executed if Indonesia "is obstinate" and fails to negotiate over the independence of West Papua.
The New Zealand government has said that it is aware of the developments and its consulate in Indonesia is providing assistance to the pilot's family.
On the other hand, Susi Air founder Susi Pudjiastuti stated on Twitter that she was praying for the safety of the pilot and the passengers.
Mohon doakan dan dukungannya. Dengan segala kerendahan hati dan atas nama kemanusiaan ..Kami mohon keselamatan pilot & penumpang PK BVY. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/9LP1pstNk4— Susi Pudjiastuti (@susipudjiastuti) February 7, 2023
The plane was carrying supplies from the mining town of Timika in the neighbouring district and the airport where it landed is a remote are with only access by air.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.25
|271.25
|Euro
|EUR
|290.11
|290.71
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.85
|327.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.49
|73.79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,93
|72.23
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.3
|186.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
