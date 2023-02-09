New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

BALI – A New Zealand pilot has been taken hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia on Tuesday while efforts are underway to recover him.

The pilot was taken hostage in Papua region and the plane was set on fire during the incident. Reports say the armed men also threatened to kill the pilot when it landed in the mountainous district of Nduga. The pilot was on board the commercial charter flight of Susi Air.

The plane was carrying five passengers including a young child and they are thought to have been released.

The separatists named West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) want Indonesia to recognise the independence of the province of West Papua.

The pilot has been identified as Philip Merthens and the separatists had been designated as a terrorist group by the country in the past.

The group's spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, warned the pilot will be executed if Indonesia "is obstinate" and fails to negotiate over the independence of West Papua.

The New Zealand government has said that it is aware of the developments and its consulate in Indonesia is providing assistance to the pilot's family.

On the other hand, Susi Air founder Susi Pudjiastuti stated on Twitter that she was praying for the safety of the pilot and the passengers.

Mohon doakan dan dukungannya. Dengan segala kerendahan hati dan atas nama kemanusiaan ..Kami mohon keselamatan pilot & penumpang PK BVY. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/9LP1pstNk4 — Susi Pudjiastuti (@susipudjiastuti) February 7, 2023

The plane was carrying supplies from the mining town of Timika in the neighbouring district and the airport where it landed is a remote are with only access by air.