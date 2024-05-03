UK Care Worker Visas decline by over 80 percent as 'anti-immigration' policies take effect

LONDON - In a massive drop, the number of Care Worker Visas issued by the United Kingdom recorded a decline of 83 percent, implying that the anti-immigration policies of the government are apparently successful.

As per the statistics issued by the Home Office, a total of 83 percent decrease has been marked in the number of visas to health and care workers, skilled workers and students from January to March this year compared to 2023 figures.

The decline is visible in the number of visas issued each quarter as during the first three months of 2024, 139,100 visas were issued to health and care workers, skilled workers and students, in contrast to 184,000 visas issued in the first quarter of 2023.

Undoubtedly, the decline could be credited to the ban imposed by the UK on overseas social care workers to bring their dependents to the kingdom.

The change is visible even in the number of applications as statistics reveal that in March this year, there were 11,900 fewer applications for skilled worker health and social visas compared to 2023’s statistics when the ban was not in place.

Commenting on the figures, Home Secretary James Cleverly said that the data shows a significant fall in numbers on the first of the measures to take effect.

It is to be highlighted that the government has recently introduced several measures to stop immigrants from coming to the country. Even for students, the restrictions have been placed not only by the UK but also by Canada and Australia.

Canada has announced to reduce the number of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023 as the housing crisis worsens the situation in the country.

The figures released by the UK imply that the government might be close to achieving its target of discouraging 300,000 people in a year who would have come to the country had the ban not been in place.