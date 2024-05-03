Khuzdar Press Club president dies, nine others injured in blast

QUETTA – Khuzdar Press Club President Maulana Siddique Mengal lost his life in an explosion near his vehicle in Khuzdar, which is located in the central part of the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The incident took place in Chamrok area and it has left nine people injured. Security officials have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Reports said it was hand grenade attack in which the journalist was targeted. Rescue officials have shifted the injured persons to a hospital for treatment.

