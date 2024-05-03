Latest update on Suzuki GS 150 price, installment plan in Pakistan [May 2024]

LAHORE – With its classic looks and powerful engine, Suzuki GS 150 has managed to create a space for it in the highly competitive motorcycle market of Pakistan.
The one of the most-selling variant of Suzuki company offers impressive looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.
Engine Capacity
Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
As of May 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 price stands unchanged at Rs382,000 in Pakistan.
Suzuki 150 Zero Markup Installment Plans
The bike manufacturer offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through its owned outlets only.
Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment
The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months.
18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment
Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)
Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700
18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.