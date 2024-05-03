Search

Latest update on Suzuki GS 150 price, installment plan in Pakistan [May 2024]

02:05 PM | 3 May, 2024
Latest update on Suzuki GS 150 price, installment plan in Pakistan [May 2024]
LAHORE – With its classic looks and powerful engine, Suzuki GS 150 has managed to create a space for it in the highly competitive motorcycle market of Pakistan.  

The one of the most-selling variant of Suzuki company offers impressive looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

Engine Capacity

Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan 

As of May 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 price stands unchanged at Rs382,000 in Pakistan. 

Suzuki 150 Zero Markup Installment Plans 

The bike manufacturer offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through its owned outlets only. 

Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment

The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months. 

18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment

Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)

Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700

18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100

02:35 PM | 3 May, 2024

