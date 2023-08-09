Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Hareem Shah tweets video of live mujra at 'PPP minister's official residence'

Web Desk 08:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Hareem Shah tweets video of live mujra at 'PPP minister's official residence'
Source: Twitter

In a recent revelation, the controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has brought to light a potentially scandalous incident involving a federal minister from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). It is alleged that this minister hosted a live mujra, a traditional dance form, at his official residence in Islamabad.

Shah, who had previously threatened to unveil scandalous content on social media following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, seems to be following through on her promise. She shared a video on Twitter, showing a scantily clad woman engaging in a seductive dance within what appears to be a PPP meeting room. Notably, framed portraits of prominent PPP figures, such as the late Zulfiqar Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, can be seen in the background.

The video also presents a jarring detail—an alcohol bottle visible on a table—an element that sharply contradicts the expected decorum of an official government setting.

In her accompanying tweet, Hareem Shah pointedly addressed the situation, stating:

"Federal Minister of PPP holding mujra gatherings in his official residence in Islamabad ????????"

Although the specific identity of the minister involved is not explicitly disclosed by Hareem Shah, the implications of the video have garnered considerable attention, particularly within the current politically charged climate.

As this video rapidly spreads across various social media platforms, the public response has been a blend of astonishment, criticism, and indignation. While some observers deem the incident a serious breach of propriety and the ethical obligations associated with holding a public office, others express their dismay and disillusionment regarding the apparent conduct depicted in the video.

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Has Jalil Abbas Jilani been appointed caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan?

02:54 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

DG Khan university student claims being subjected to sexual harassment and blackmail (VIDEO)

03:21 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Alizeh Shah treats fans with another hilarious video

12:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Indian player fails to break Pakistani's challenge on live television

11:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Kinza Hashmi to feature in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video with Indian actor

04:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Armed people beat up security guards at DHA Raya in viral video

01:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lollywood actors congratulate Javeria Abbasi on Anzela's "fairytale ...

09:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: