Hareem Shah tweets video of live mujra at 'PPP minister's official residence'

In a recent revelation, the controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has brought to light a potentially scandalous incident involving a federal minister from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). It is alleged that this minister hosted a live mujra, a traditional dance form, at his official residence in Islamabad.

Shah, who had previously threatened to unveil scandalous content on social media following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, seems to be following through on her promise. She shared a video on Twitter, showing a scantily clad woman engaging in a seductive dance within what appears to be a PPP meeting room. Notably, framed portraits of prominent PPP figures, such as the late Zulfiqar Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, can be seen in the background.

The video also presents a jarring detail—an alcohol bottle visible on a table—an element that sharply contradicts the expected decorum of an official government setting.

In her accompanying tweet, Hareem Shah pointedly addressed the situation, stating:

"Federal Minister of PPP holding mujra gatherings in his official residence in Islamabad ????????"

پیپلزپارٹی کے وفاقی وزیر اپنی اسلام آباد کی سرکاری رہائش میں مجرہ کی محفلیں لگاتے ہوئے ???????? pic.twitter.com/UIVVsOvYZz — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 7, 2023

Although the specific identity of the minister involved is not explicitly disclosed by Hareem Shah, the implications of the video have garnered considerable attention, particularly within the current politically charged climate.

As this video rapidly spreads across various social media platforms, the public response has been a blend of astonishment, criticism, and indignation. While some observers deem the incident a serious breach of propriety and the ethical obligations associated with holding a public office, others express their dismay and disillusionment regarding the apparent conduct depicted in the video.