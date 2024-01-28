Search

Mehwish Hayat serves sultry looks in latest clicks

Noor Fatima
07:29 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Mehwish Hayat
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood star actress Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain social media users and her huge fanbase. From acting to modeling, the 36-year-old star has made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality, and wardrobe choice are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star.

The Na Maloom Afraad actress has something in the store for the internet to take inspiration from, as she dropped new pictures from what appears to be a get together with her glamour industry friends. The latest clicks captured her infectious smile around her pals as she posed for the camera. Hayat was accompanied by Aashir Wajahat, Sarwat Gilani, and Ali Rehman Khan among others.

Hayat looked elegant in her gray pants, boot heels, and a gorgeous top with a deep neckline accentuating her curves — serving sultry yet mesmerizing looks. The diva accessorized the look with expensive jewellery and a wrist watch.

To match her elegance, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi starlet donned a luxury watch from a high-end luxury brand, Bulgari. The Serpenti Tubogas Watch which is priced at a whopping €10,300 merges two of the most iconic symbols of Bulgari design. The Serpenti Tubogas watch coils the sinuosity of the snake with the contemporary soul of tubogas. 

Evoking both the sensual curves of a woman and the fluid shape of the serpent, the timepiece is crafted with the shapely lines of this specific technique, with a flexible and tubular litheness. 

Radiating glamour and a truly individual style, this watch marks a distinctive chapter in the constant evolution of Serpenti. Serpenti Tubogas watch with quartz movement, 35 mm stainless steel curved case set with brilliant cut diamonds, stainless steel crown set with a cabochon cut pink rubellite, silver opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment and hand-applied indexes, single spiral stainless steel bracelet.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Actor in Law, Dil Lagi, Ms Marvel, Ishq Mein Teray, Load Wedding, and Enaaya

Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib. 

The film is directed by Wajahat Rauf, produced by Shazia Wajahat, Badar Ikram, and Wajahat Rauf. Daghabaaz Dil is written by Mohsin Ali.

