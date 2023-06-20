Alizeh Shah gets candid about her career, characters, and challenges

Being an actor isn't an easy task, but to be a female artist in a male dominated space becomes all the more difficult and challenging, however, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has knocked out any such hindrances and rose to the top.

In a recent interview with Independent Urdu, the Ehd e Wafa star shared her tactics to steer w away from controversies by avoiding interviews lest any statements goes misconstrued and also shed light on the never-ending and evolving challenges faced by actresses.

Hinting that the reel life and real life Alizeh are two different people, the star confessed, "Acting is one thing, but when you have to talk in front of the camera as Alizeh Shah yourself, it's difficult. I get nervous, so I try to avoid interviews."

Speaking of her on screen characters and their backstory, Shah explained how every role is critical and significant to her. While discussing her current television serial Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, in which she is supposedly essaying the role of a 'rebel girl', the actress revealed, “There is a difference between being a rebel and standing up for your rights."

"When you watch this drama, you will see how standing up for oneself makes a difference and it will also give this message to young girls, who are afraid to fight for their rights," she noted.

Despite having millions of followers and an illustrious career, Shah has to face public scrutiny nonetheless.

Advising the audience to have a "thick skin" to become immune to criticism, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress shared, "You can't do anything about it, there is no solution. If five people praise you, there will always be 10 haters. You will have to become thick-skinned."

The actress further added that the reason behind tough competition and the undying desire to crush others in order to get on top could potentially come from the fact that the nation is under numerous pressures and crises.

“One of the reasons could be that the whole nation is under pressure right now, and no one's willing to give each other the respect they deserve.”

Although the diva lives her best life, she still regrets not being able to receive her first ever award as the Best Emerging Actress at a local award show. “To this day, I regret that it was the first award of my life but I could not receive it myself,” she said.

The Choti Si Zindagi actor also expressed her desire to work with Fawad Khan.

Despite being successful television actress and not being camera-shy anymore, Shah believes she still needs time to agreeing on working in films, although she already made her silver screen debut with Superstar.

"I’m just 21-years-old. I have my whole life ahead of me. So, what's the hurry?" she added.

On the work front, Shah's notable works include Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer to name a few.