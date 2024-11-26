Govt launches operation against PTI protesters at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have taken all media DSNGs offline from D-Chowk as tensions escalate in the capital. Media outlets have been instructed to vacate the area as police launched the operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters.

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) issued a message via wireless communication, ordering elite commandos to be deployed at the front line to support the ongoing security operation.

Additionally, lights in nearby areas have been switched off, and local residents are being urged through public announcements to remain indoors for their safety.

The situation remains tense as law enforcement continues to manage the crowds in the area.

According to the initial reports, many PTI workers got injured during the crackdown.

Earlier, the government announced that there would be no negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) anymore.

In a joint press conference at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Atta Tarar revealed that the area had been cleared of protesters, who had been pushed back by two intersections.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that everyone witnessed the kind of people who joined the protest convoy and their actions.