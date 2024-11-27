Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bushra Bibi, KP CM Gandapur flee protest site as PTI calls off Islamabad Protest

Bushra Bibi And Kp Cm Gandapur Flee Protest Site As Pti Calls Off Islamabad Protest

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, left protest site at midnight, and returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Haripur as Islamabad police and Rangers started massive operation.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officially called off its much-touted protest in capital city Islamabad, which started on November 24, after three days as life in twin cities remain paralyzed.

The decision to suspend protest came after PTI supporters were dispersed in the mid of the night from Red Zone by police, with heavy teargas shelling and aggressive action. During the operation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, were seen fleeing the protest site in a vehicle.

Sources revealed that Islamabad police pursued them and reportedly captured their security detail, though both safely made their way back to KP later.

The central media cell of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned government’s actions, accusing authorities of turning the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens. Imran Khan’s party announced temporary suspension of the protest, citing the violent response from law enforcement.

PTI vowed to review the events and determine its next steps based on guidance from party founder Imran Khan. The findings of the political and core committees will be shared with Khan for further action.

Khan’s party leaders reported deaths of eight individuals during the protests, referring to them as martyrs. The victims include Anis Shehzad Satti, Malik Mubeen Aurangzeb, Abdul Qadir, Malik Safdar Ali, Ahmed Wali, Muhammad Ilyas, and Abdul Rashid.

In previous development, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif claimed that Imran Khan agreed to relocate the protest to the outskirts of capital, but Bushra Bibi opposed the move. PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat added that he and Gandapur did not want the protest to reach D-Chowk, preferring to keep it near Kulsoom Hospital.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.20 278.90
EUR EUR 288.85 291.6
GBP GBP 347.15 350.65
AED AED 75.35 76
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181 183.25
BHD BHD 731.05 739.05
CAD CAD 199.1 201.5
CNY CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.8 1.86
KWD KWD 892.7 902.2
MYR MYR 61.55 62.15
NZD NZD 160.03 162.03
NOK NOK 24.77 25.07
OMR OMR 714.75 723.25
QAR QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD SGD 206.25 208.25
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 311.45 314.25
THB THB 7.91 8.06
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search