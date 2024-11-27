Bushra Bibi, KP CM Gandapur flee protest site as PTI calls off Islamabad Protest

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, left protest site at midnight, and returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Haripur as Islamabad police and Rangers started massive operation.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officially called off its much-touted protest in capital city Islamabad, which started on November 24, after three days as life in twin cities remain paralyzed.

The decision to suspend protest came after PTI supporters were dispersed in the mid of the night from Red Zone by police, with heavy teargas shelling and aggressive action. During the operation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, were seen fleeing the protest site in a vehicle.

Sources revealed that Islamabad police pursued them and reportedly captured their security detail, though both safely made their way back to KP later.

The central media cell of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned government’s actions, accusing authorities of turning the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens. Imran Khan’s party announced temporary suspension of the protest, citing the violent response from law enforcement.

PTI vowed to review the events and determine its next steps based on guidance from party founder Imran Khan. The findings of the political and core committees will be shared with Khan for further action.

Khan’s party leaders reported deaths of eight individuals during the protests, referring to them as martyrs. The victims include Anis Shehzad Satti, Malik Mubeen Aurangzeb, Abdul Qadir, Malik Safdar Ali, Ahmed Wali, Muhammad Ilyas, and Abdul Rashid.

In previous development, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif claimed that Imran Khan agreed to relocate the protest to the outskirts of capital, but Bushra Bibi opposed the move. PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat added that he and Gandapur did not want the protest to reach D-Chowk, preferring to keep it near Kulsoom Hospital.