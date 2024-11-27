Motorways reopened, Internet restored as normalcy returns in Islamabad after operation

ISLAMABAD – Normalcy is returning to Pakistani capital after abrupt end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, with key arterial routes restored for traffic and internet services resuming.

On Wednesday, M-4 Motorway (Pindi Bhattian – Multan) and the M-3 Motorway (Lahore – Abdul Hakeem) have been reopened for traffic, along with a key section of the M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced late Tuesday that schools, roads, and metro bus services would soon be operational again. Naqvi confirmed that schools would reopen from tomorrow, roads would be cleared by Wednesday, and internet services, as well as the Metro bus system, would be fully restored at the earliest.

In a late night presser, Naqvi said KP Chief Minister Gandapur and Bushra Bibi remained at large after fleeing the protest site during a large-scale crackdown on PTI protesters. He also commented on PTI’s refusal to move protest site, revealing that Bushra Bibi rejected Imran Khan’s directive to shift the protest to Sangjani and insisted on pushing forward towards D-Chowk.

Security forces, including Rangers, ATS commandos, and over hundreds of police personnel conducted crackdown on PTI protesters, dispersing them and arresting individuals. The operation targeted key locations like Kulsoom Plaza Chowk and the Blue Area, with reports suggesting that Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced protest’s disruptive actions and warned of legal consequences for those responsible for violence and damage. He also stated that investigations into attacks on media offices would be carried out. Normalcy is gradually returning to Islamabad and affected areas.