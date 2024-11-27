Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Israel, Hezbollah enter US-Brokered ceasefire after year-long conflict

Israel Hezbollah Enter Us Brokered Ceasefire After Year Long Conflict

BEIRUT – Washington-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins, ending year-long hostilities in which 3,768 people have been killed in Lebanon and 15,699 wounded since last year.

Reports in international media said a major 60-day ceasefire agreement occurred between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah officially came into effect early Wednesday, in what is said to be the key moment in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden and his administration hailed a historic step toward ending the intense fighting that continued for 14 months. In Lebanon, the damages are said to be nearly $3 billion, with more than one million housing units partially or fully destroyed.

Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that while Israel would abide by the terms of the ceasefire, it would retain the right to take military action should Hezbollah violate the truce.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel will withdraw its military forces from southern Lebanon. At the same time, Hezbollah will move its heavy weaponry north of the Litani River, approximately 16 miles from the border. During the transition, the Lebanese Army will deploy to the buffer zone alongside the existing United Nations peacekeeping force.

Biden said the ceasefire urged that civilians on both sides of the border will soon be able to safely return to their homes and begin rebuilding their lives. However, concerns remain about whether the truce will hold, as fighting continued just hours before the ceasefire took effect, with Israeli strikes hitting southern Beirut and Hezbollah retaliating with rocket fire.

Hezbollah is yet to comment on the ceasefire while Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the deal, and the group’s involvement was mediated by Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri. Several countries pledged to work together to ensure the agreement is implemented and to support Lebanon’s recovery, both militarily and economically.

The recent clashes started in October 2023, with Hezbollah launching cross-border attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Despite ceasefire announcement, Israeli airstrikes continued in southern Beirut, highlighting the fragile nature of the peace agreement.

This ceasefire deal comes as the Biden administration also seeks to broker peace in Gaza, marking a critical moment in the broader Middle East conflict.

Israel bombards Lebanon’s historic city of Baalbek, 40 dead

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 279
Euro EUR 289 291.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.15 349.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.85 739.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 892.75 902.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.55 62.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.03 162.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.77 25.07
Omani Riyal OMR 715.5 724
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.91 8.06
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search