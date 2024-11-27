Israel, Hezbollah enter US-Brokered ceasefire after year-long conflict

BEIRUT – Washington-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins, ending year-long hostilities in which 3,768 people have been killed in Lebanon and 15,699 wounded since last year.

Reports in international media said a major 60-day ceasefire agreement occurred between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah officially came into effect early Wednesday, in what is said to be the key moment in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden and his administration hailed a historic step toward ending the intense fighting that continued for 14 months. In Lebanon, the damages are said to be nearly $3 billion, with more than one million housing units partially or fully destroyed.

Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that while Israel would abide by the terms of the ceasefire, it would retain the right to take military action should Hezbollah violate the truce.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel will withdraw its military forces from southern Lebanon. At the same time, Hezbollah will move its heavy weaponry north of the Litani River, approximately 16 miles from the border. During the transition, the Lebanese Army will deploy to the buffer zone alongside the existing United Nations peacekeeping force.

Biden said the ceasefire urged that civilians on both sides of the border will soon be able to safely return to their homes and begin rebuilding their lives. However, concerns remain about whether the truce will hold, as fighting continued just hours before the ceasefire took effect, with Israeli strikes hitting southern Beirut and Hezbollah retaliating with rocket fire.

Hezbollah is yet to comment on the ceasefire while Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the deal, and the group’s involvement was mediated by Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri. Several countries pledged to work together to ensure the agreement is implemented and to support Lebanon’s recovery, both militarily and economically.

The recent clashes started in October 2023, with Hezbollah launching cross-border attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Despite ceasefire announcement, Israeli airstrikes continued in southern Beirut, highlighting the fragile nature of the peace agreement.

This ceasefire deal comes as the Biden administration also seeks to broker peace in Gaza, marking a critical moment in the broader Middle East conflict.