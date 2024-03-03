Schools to remains closed in parts of KP till March 8 after snowfall

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared holidays in Upper Dir region in wake of heavy rains and snowfall.

A notification shared by the Deputy Commissioner said all private and government educational institutions have been closed till March 8 amid snowfall over the region.

Authorities notified holidays in schools due to the closure of majority of roads, that disrupted daily life.

The notification further stated that holidays were announced on the recommendation of the District Education Officers.