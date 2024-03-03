Lahore Weather Update: Check weather update of Punjab capital

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in parts of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore.

Met Office, in its latest advisory, said cold weather is expected in most districts of the region while partly cloudy, is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Lahore Rain Update

On Monday, there are no chances of rain and it will be a bright day in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature is expected to remain between 7-21°C. Winds blew at 11km/h.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 84 which is Moderate.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall ) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.