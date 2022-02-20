In Pictures: Maryam Nawaz shines in a captivating red dress at Sania Ashiq’s wedding
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
In Pictures: Maryam Nawaz shines in a captivating red dress at Sania Ashiq’s wedding
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Sania Aashiq tied the knot while the most conspicuous attendance was of party vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

The daughter of former Prime Minister attended the wedding event. Decked out like a bride’s mother or close relative, she can be seen donning an elegant red long dress and red heels.

Several party members including Hina Parvez Butt, Azma Bukhari and others also attended the ceremony.

PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot 11:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Sania Ashiq, a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), got ...

Meanwhile, pictures of the event from the ceremony are doing rounds on social media.

