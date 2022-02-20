Greenwich University confers degrees upon 400 graduates in 15th convocation

Greenwich University held its 15th convocation on 19th February 2022. Convocation 2022 was a direly needed celebration of students’, parents’, faculty, managements’, and the whole Pakistani nation for continually advancing educational goals during the global pandemic.

Following the theme of Hope, Greenwich Convocation 2022 bid farewell to over 400 students aspiring to excel in their professional careers. Twenty-three highfliers received gold medals for excellent academic performance, while research & sports medals were also presented to excelling students. Associate, Undergraduate, Graduate, M.Phil and PhD degrees were conferred on the graduating students.

Ms. Seema Mughal, the Vice-Chancellor of Greenwich University, launched the ceremony, led by a procession of Platform Party members and graduating students. Honorary videos, messages from respectable dignitaries for students adorned the screen. Blood, sweat, tears, loss of loved ones, the convocation reflected on society’s suffering and strength through thought-provoking videos and messages compiled by Greenwich University’s media department.

Advising the graduating students, Vice-Chancellor Ms. Seema Mughal said, ‘your conduct should bespeak education, so should your social interaction, problem-solving, humility in each arena of your life. Being educated comes with the responsibility of understanding and implementing huqooq ul ibaad. I hope you all will never hold yourself back. Foremost is the service to humanity, society, and your fellow beings’.

The convocation was marked by the attendance of society’s iconic figures as Platform Party members, including Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi (Chairman, HMR Group), Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz (Former President & CEO, Habib Metropolitan Bank), Dr. S.M. Munir (CEO, Din Group of Industries), Mr. Sardar Yasin Malik (Chairman, Hilton Pharma), Mr. Haseeb Khan (Former Senator - Chairman, Brookes Pharma), Ms. Seema Tahir Khan (CEO, Airwaves Media), Mr. Dewan Abdullah (Alumni Representative), Mr. Saeed Kamal Mughal (Registrar, Greenwich University), Ms. Seema Mughal (Vice-Chancellor, Greenwich University), Professor Dr. A.Q Mughal (Research Professor & former Chairman of University Grants Commission), Mr. Naveed Ahmed Mughal (Student Provost), Dr. Altantuya Dashnayam - (University Marshal and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences).

Celebrating the achievements of its alumnus, Greenwich bestowed two prominent alumni, Mr. Sufyan Yousufi (Deloitte Partner) and Mr. Irfan Wahid (Chairperson, GFS Builders), with awards.

Honorary doctorate degree was conferred on individuals with exemplary contributions in society - two eminent personalities, Mr. Ahsan Muhammad Saleem (Director, Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited & Co-founder TCF) Dr. Abdul Bari (CEO, Indus Hospital & Health Network) at the convocation.

Following the surge in Omicron variant cases, the Convocation strictly followed SoPs with limited guests in attendance, and an excellent seating plan developed by an automated process, supervised by GU IT team. The convocation concluded with the presentation of awards to notable figures including Dr. S.M. Munir, Mr. Sardar Yasin Malik, Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz, Mr. Haseeb Khan, Mr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, and Ms. Seema Tahir Khan.

Homage to Pakistan’s pride, Dr. AQ Khan was the highlight of the evening. Greenwich fraternity celebrated Dr. AQ Khan wholeheartedly. Graduates and their families rushed at the photo booth to have their historic moment captured. Greenwich convocation promised advancing educational goals for times to come.