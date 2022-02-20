PSL7: US Consul General William Makaneole’s push-up celebration goes viral

LAHORE – The 27th fixture of the Pakistan Super League between Qalandars and United’s witnessed blasting action, and a clip of the US Consul General, who was rooting for the Afridi-led unit, went viral on the internet.

The unique celebration by William Makaneole was doing rounds on the internet as Harry Brook's sensational ton and fifty from Fakhar Zaman helped Qalandars to beat injury-hit team Islamabad.

Amid the full house at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, the presence of US Consultant General William Makaneole also grabbed a lot of attention. Makaneole, while enjoying the high octane clash with PCB Chief Ramiz Raja, celebrated the boundaries and sixes in his own style.

Absolutely nailing it is Fakhar Zaman and William Makaneole😎🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/stRSO3LH0m — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 19, 2022

The overjoyed Makaneole was spotted doing push-ups as Qalandars star Fakhar Zaman hit a massive shot. PCB Ramiz Raja also shared the clip as Makaneole can be seen mesmerizing everyone with his unique style.

Qalandars secure second spot

Afridi led Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 66 runs on Saturday. Chasing the 198-run target set by Qalandars, United started well but lost two wickets in quick succession.

Both openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mubasir Khan got out one after the other with just 27 runs on the scoreboard. By the end of the 20-over inning, United could score only 131 runs at the loss of nine wickets.