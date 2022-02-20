Khyber Medical University plans to establish offshore campus in Kabul
PESHAWAR – Khyber Medical University (KMU) has planned to establish an offshore campus in Afghanistan’s capital to provide quality education to Afghan students.

Varsity Vice-chancellor Professor Ziaul Haq announced the plan in a meeting with the delegation of the Consulate General of Afghanistan.

Haq said a large number of Afghan students were currently getting an education in our country while adding that the suffering of the Afghan nation over the last several decades was felt by all Pakistanis and especially the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

KMU was not only providing educational services to Afghan students in MBBS and BDS but also imparting training to them in nursing, physiotherapy, public health, and allied health sciences, he said.

Pakistan had reserved seats for Afghan students in various educational institutions and while they were allowed to pay the same fee for the local students. Islamabad stood by them in every difficult time for which they were deeply grateful to the government of Pakistan and especially to the people of the country on behalf of the Afghan people, he mentioned.

KMU V.C urged the Afghan delegation to talk to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan through the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the proposed project so that work on the said proposal could be started.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul, the group has been making desperate attempts to rebuild key sectors, including health, education, and banking.

Situated in the provincial capital of the country’s northwestern region, KMU is the only public sector medical university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), playing a lead role in streamlining and improving the quality of medical education.

