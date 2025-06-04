11 dead in stampede during RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru

BENGALURU – A massive celebration for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) maiden IPL title turned tragic as a stampede broke out at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, leaving at least 11 dead and 25 injured.

According to Indian media, thousands of jubilant fans flocked to the stadium to celebrate the historic win. Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of people tried to enter through multiple gates simultaneously, triggering a chaotic stampede.

Despite heavy police deployment, the crowd proved overwhelming. Some fans climbed trees for a glimpse of the event, while emergency responders struggled to reach nearby Bowring Hospital due to traffic congestion.

Initially, 7 were reported dead and 4 critically injured — all of whom later succumbed to their injuries. Following the tragedy, the Karnataka government canceled the planned “victory parade” from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium due to security concerns.