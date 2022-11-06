Cricket stars greet Pakistan team for reaching T20 World Cup semi-final

The biggest news in the cricket world taking everyone by storm is none other than Pakistan beating Bangladesh by five wickets to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs which paved the way for Pakistan. Among the millions of people celebrating are former as well as current cricketers to congratulate the Green Shirts for making a grand comeback in the tournament.

Cricket world personalities including Shoaib Akhtar, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, and Javeria Khan were among the millions to congratulate the cricketers.

Never say never! AlhumduLillah. Keep us all in your prayers. ???????? pic.twitter.com/SDnNy6TjGT — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 6, 2022

Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit. Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this. pic.twitter.com/MCl1oz6ZHC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan. They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FC13lteSwN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

What a tournament. No team was at their absolute best, that made the tournament the best. A World Cup to remember. pic.twitter.com/54TRquTtGy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

What happened today … Netherland beat SA which gave us this chance ! THIS IS Qudrat ka nizam ! Congrats Pakistan ! Our bowling was incredible & brilliant intent shown by @shani_official and #Haris #PakistanZindabad — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) November 6, 2022

Dekha phir Qudrat ka Nizam ???? pic.twitter.com/FA0luEgrBl — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) November 6, 2022

OMG ???????? Pakistan into the semifinals! Congratulations Pakistan ????????. Well bowled @iShaheenAfridi #PAKvsBAN — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 6, 2022

Our bowling was on spot today excellent performances by our boys @iShaheenAfridi & @iamharis63 To the Semi's and then onto the final inshaAllah ❤️#PAKvBAN #PakistanZindabad — Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) November 6, 2022

This is Pakistan for you, rising in a way none had imagined. To the spirit of people who didn't give in and hooked up to hope and with this team - Thank you ♥️ Pakistan Zindabad ????????#PAKvBAN #T20worldcup — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) November 6, 2022

Yeh cheez! Well done boys and excited to see how Haris in the mix, and the entire bowling inning was the best in todays match specially Shaheen. Mubarak to all of Pakistan — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 6, 2022

For those unversed, Pakistan won against Bangladesh by 5 wickets.