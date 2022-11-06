Cricket stars greet Pakistan team for reaching T20 World Cup semi-final

Web Desk
09:09 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Cricket stars greet Pakistan team for reaching T20 World Cup semi-final
Source: Fakhar Zaman (Instagram)
Share

The biggest news in the cricket world taking everyone by storm is none other than Pakistan beating Bangladesh by five wickets to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs which paved the way for Pakistan. Among the millions of people celebrating are former as well as current cricketers to congratulate the Green Shirts for making a grand comeback in the tournament. 

Cricket world personalities including Shoaib Akhtar, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, and Javeria Khan were among the millions to congratulate the cricketers.       

For those unversed, Pakistan won against Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

Pakistani cricketer suspended over graft ... 10:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif ...

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi advises Babar Azam to reconsider ...
09:27 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Shadab Khan becomes joint leading wicket-taker ...
06:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney for ...
05:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan ...
01:06 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
INDvZIM: India beat Zimbabwe, take on England in ...
04:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
INDvZIM: India, Zimbabwe face off in last T20 ...
10:12 AM | 6 Nov, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities cheer on Pakistan’s historic win against Bangladesh
09:22 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr