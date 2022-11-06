Supreme Court denies Azam Swati stayed at its rest house in Quetta

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Sunday denied that PTI leader Azam Swati stayed at its rest house in Quetta.

A day earlier, Senator Swati held a press conference about his private videos now circulating on the internet. He said at the press conference he was filmed during his stay at the top court's rest house in Quetta.

However, the SC denied the claim, stating that the rest house was being managed and supervised by its registrar's office and was meant only for the use of serving and former judges of the top court.

"It is clarified that Mr Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court judges rest house at Quetta," reads a statement by the SC.

The SC's public relations office clarified that the senator stayed at the Balochistan Judicial Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), as informed by the province's special branch. The Judicial Complex Quetta does not, however, fall under the Supreme Court's control.

On the other hand, the Balochistan Judicial Academy too has rejected the report of the special branch that Swati was staying on their premises in Quetta.

"The report of Special Branch Balochistan with regard to Balochistan Judicial Academy is misconceived and baseless," the statement read adding that the academy is functioning in an old building on Anscomb Road Quetta for academic purposes without having any facility of accommodation or rest house since September 2019.

Signed by Rashid Mehmood, Director-General of the Balochistan Judicial Academy, the statement mentioned that earlier the academy was functioning for academic purposes in two rooms and one small hall situated within the premises of Balochistan University Law College on Quetta's Khojjak Road on rental basis.

Even at the time, as per the statement, the academy did not have any accommodation or rest house facility.