Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 5 June 2025 | 18, 22 and 24 Carat

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan remained stable, in line with a pause in global bullion market movements. According to the latest data from the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold stood unchanged at Rs354,100 per tola, while the 10-gram rate was recorded at Rs303,583.

The trend was seen uniformly across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where gold was priced identically.

Gold Price Today City Gold (24K per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380

Silver prices also remained flat, with one tola of silver priced at Rs3,586, and Rs3,380 being reported consistently in local markets.