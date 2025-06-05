Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 5 June 2025 | 18, 22 and 24 Carat

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jun 5, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan remained stable, in line with a pause in global bullion market movements. According to the latest data from the All Pakistan Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold stood unchanged at Rs354,100 per tola, while the 10-gram rate was recorded at Rs303,583.

The trend was seen uniformly across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where gold was priced identically.

Gold Price Today

City Gold (24K per tola) Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380
Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380

Silver prices also remained flat, with one tola of silver priced at Rs3,586, and Rs3,380 being reported consistently in local markets.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 324,041 265,125
Per 10 Gram Gold 277,814 227,302

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 June 2025 – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now