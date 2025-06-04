Pakistan Navy renews commitment to combat plastic pollution on World Environment Day

KARACHI – World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5 to promote environmental awareness and encourage action to protect our planet. Under the United Nations Environment Programme, it serves as a global call to address escalating environmental crises. This year’s theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution,” highlights a severe and growing threat to the health of our planet—especially our vital marine ecosystems.

Plastic pollution knows no boundaries, infiltrating lakes, rivers, and oceans across the globe. It scars natural landscapes, destroys habitats, disrupts ecosystems, and endangers countless species. This pervasive menace undermines livelihoods, jeopardizes food security, and severely impacts coastal populations. It is not a distant threat—it is a clear and immediate danger.

For Pakistan, a country with an extensive coastline supporting millions of lives and rich marine biodiversity, the stakes are exceptionally high. Our marine environment is under intense pressure due to human activities, with plastic pollution posing a significant existential threat.

Karachi Harbour—a key maritime hub and ecological zone—suffers from the unchecked dumping of solid waste, hazardous industrial effluents, untreated sewage, and plastic debris. These pollutants degrade the marine ecosystem, threaten biodiversity, and pose serious risks to human health.

The Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with maritime stakeholders, has been taking proactive steps to improve the environmental condition of Karachi Harbour. However, the scale of pollution entering our seas far exceeds these efforts. To counter this, a two-pronged approach is essential:

Prevention – Halting the disposal of industrial waste, oil spills, and non-biodegradable plastics into water bodies, especially during the rainy season.

Remediation – Removing the accumulated waste from ports and coastal areas by committing greater resources to harbor cleaning and marine safety.

Recognizing the increasing threat posed by plastic and marine pollution, the Pakistan Navy reaffirms its commitment to combat this challenge.

On this World Environment Day, the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) is organizing a one-day international seminar to raise awareness and explore sustainable solutions to protect our marine ecosystem from plastic pollution.

“I urge all stakeholders to join hands with the Pakistan Navy in adopting nature-based solutions such as mangrove plantation, pollution source reduction, plastic bag bans, beach clean-up drives, waste collection initiatives, installation of trash barriers, and public awareness campaigns. Together, we can build a cleaner, healthier, and more secure future for generations to come,” said Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on this special day.