Indian violations across LoC worsening situation in region: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has warned that India's unchecked violations on the Line of Control (LoC) are worsening the situation in the region.
In an interview with a private news channel, the DG ISPR said that India through this posture is trying to externalize its internal situation through media rhetoric and added that the situation has become very serious in view of the Indian Army’s behavior and statements of Indian leadership.
He said that the situation is getting tense as the number of civilian casualties is increasing day by day.
DG ISPR termed the Indian allegations of infiltration as well as transporting COVID-19 into India as ridiculous.
He said the uprising in occupied Kashmir is indigenous and there is no reason of any kind of infiltration.
He said international community has appreciated Pakistan’s measures towards minorities' rights and the iconic steps like opening up the Kartarpur border.
He said on the special directives of Chief of Army Staff, the military is extended its support to civil administration to control spread of the virus.
Major General Babar Iftikhar also urged the world to focus on the worsening human rights situation in India that could go out of control any time and have serious impact on the regional peace.
