NATO appoints former Italian envoy to Pakistan as representative in Afghanistan

BRUSSELS - Former Italian ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo has been appointed as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) senior civil representative in Afghanistan.

The announcement was made on social media by NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said that Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1st of the next month.

SG @JensStoltenberg appointed 🇮🇹’s Amb Pontecorvo NATO Senior Civilian Rep to 🇦🇫.



His knowledge of the region will be key to preserve the progress achieved in #Afghanistan, a country w/ a long history of friendship with Italy.



Thank you @NicholasK111, good luck @pontecorvoste! pic.twitter.com/0qq1nFXMSI — Italy at NATO 🇮🇹 (@ItalyatNATO) May 4, 2020

Pontecorvo brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including in Afghanistan and the broad regional context. He is an Italian national and had served as Italy's ambassador to Pakistan.