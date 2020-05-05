NATO appoints former Italian envoy to Pakistan as representative in Afghanistan
11:27 AM | 5 May, 2020
BRUSSELS - Former Italian ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo has been appointed as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) senior civil representative in Afghanistan.

The announcement was made on social media by NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said that Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1st of the next month.

Pontecorvo brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including in Afghanistan and the broad regional context. He is an Italian national and had served as Italy's ambassador to Pakistan.

