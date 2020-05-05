COVID-19 lockdown: Cabinet meeting to discuss ongoing countrywide situation
12:26 PM | 5 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) to review coronavirus situation in the country and strategy to curb the pandemic.
According to media reports, the meeting will also consider the issue of prices and quality of 61 eatables and the members will also analyze the steps taken by the incumbent government to control the virus.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting in the federal capital which will take up various agenda items of national and international importance.
