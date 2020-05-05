COVID-19 pandemic: Balochistan extends lockdown till May 19
Web Desk
10:50 AM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Balochistan extends lockdown till May 19
Share

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has extended lockdown till May 19 across the province due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

According to media reports, the Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard on Monday according to which shops and industries that have been allowed to resume operations have been directed to adhere to the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, about 103 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1321 in the province.

At least 29456 people were screened for the virus till May 4, out of which 46 more were reported positive. As many as 197 affected patients have been recovered from the infection so far while 21 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More From This Category
Sugar, flour Inquiry Commission member’s ...
01:06 PM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 lockdown: Cabinet meeting to discuss ...
12:26 PM | 5 May, 2020
Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective ...
11:54 AM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Balochistan extends lockdown ...
10:50 AM | 5 May, 2020
Indian violations across LoC worsening situation ...
10:27 AM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force to help people in ...
08:53 AM | 5 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr