Top 5 best Infinix Smartphones from Year 2019

Infinix has positioned itself as a premium smartphone brand and managed to grab the attention of smartphone consumers through its high quality, feature-rich phones with beyond belief budgeted price. For Infinix, the year 2019 remained one of the most remarkable years to date, as the brand successfully captured a big share in smartphone sales. With successful mobile launches, the overwhelming response from the customers and impressive sale records Infinix has wrapped up the year on the positive note. Some of the worth mentioning best Infinix mobiles in the year 2019 is, Smart 3 Plus, S 4, Hot 8, Smart 4 and S5/S5 lite.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus, with its launch, receives overwhelming response from consumers. Smart 3 Plus created a stir in the market and achieved the record-breaking sale of more than 300,000 units. The handset is equipped with a waterdrop notch display screen, triple rear camera set up with 8MP selfie shooter and 3500 mAH big battery. It is available in soothing hues of Midnight Black and Sapphire cyan.

Another amazing Infinix model is S4, this smartphone impressed its users with a high definition camera, lower power consumption, a screen size of 6.2 inches, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a display resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, all packed in an eye-catching choice of colours.

Hot 8 is a brilliant Infinix model, which sold like hot cakes in 2019 and it is still in demand. With the upgraded battery of 5000mAH, Hot 8 provides unlimited entertainment all day long, from movie streaming and music to clicking pictures for up to 4 days, without the need of a recharge. The lower power consumption and rapid recharging capacity it has made our lives comfortable.

After the overwhelming response and success of Infinix smartphones, the brand was compelled to introduce another amazing product, i.e. Infinix Smart 4.This model is equipped with a big 6.6" HD+ Waterdrop notch display which provides a cinema-quality experience. To relieve its users from power drainage and haunting low battery, Smart 4 comes with an intelligent battery management system that keeps a check on battery consumption. Infinix Smart 4 also supports voice over internet calls as well as direct line calls thanks to powerful faster signal reception. All of these features and many more are packed in Infinix Smart4, beyond belief budgeted price and quality.

Infinix did not stop here, rather the brand surprises its consumers once again with S5/S5 lite. This Infinix model is equipped with a punch-hole display, 64 GB built-in storage, 4 GB RAM, 6.6-inch display screen,4000 mAH, high-quality front and back camera, all packed in beyond the belief budgeted price.

In 2019, Infinix bagged many achievements with the success of its above-mentioned hit models. The core strength of Infinix lies in its consumer-centric, cutting edge products, bringing features phones at a pocket-friendly price.