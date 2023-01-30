Arooj Aftab bags second consecutive Grammy nomination

For Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, the sky is the limit when it comes to achieving success. With a historic feat for the country's music industry, Aftab has had the honor of being the first Pakistani to secure a Grammy nomination. For the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the 37-year-old star bagged not only another nomination but also a performance at the ceremony.
The Mehram singer previously won the Best Global Music Performance award at the Grammy Awards 2022 for her song Mohabbat. This time, Aftab's Adhiro Udhero Na has been nominated. A marvelous feat for Pakistanis around the world, Aftab will be performing the "first ever" Urdu song in the history of the coveted awards.
Once again, Aftab is nominated in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category. Udhero Na will compete for the Best Global Music Performance Award alongside Matt B and Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love, Burna Boy’s Last last, Rocky Dawuni, Blvk H3ro’s Neva Bow Down and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode’s Bayethe.
The Raske Bhare Tore Nain crooner shared an Instagram post sharing details of her performance. The caption read, "I simply cannot wait to play my Grammy-nominated jam Udhero Na featuring Anoushka Shankar with her live for you at the Grammys. Tune in to the live stream on Feb. 5th at 12:30 PM PT on live.grammy.com and Recording Academy YouTube channel."
On the work front, Aftab's recent songs include Diya Hai, Last Night, Saans Lo, Mehram, Suroor, and Inayaat.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.
The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.
