Arooj Aftab bags second consecutive Grammy nomination

For Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, the sky is the limit when it comes to achieving success. With a historic feat for the country's music industry, Aftab has had the honor of being the first Pakistani to secure a Grammy nomination. For the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the 37-year-old star bagged not only another nomination but also a performance at the ceremony.

The Mehram singer previously won the Best Global Music Performance award at the Grammy Awards 2022 for her song Mohabbat. This time, Aftab's Adhiro Udhero Na has been nominated. A marvelous feat for Pakistanis around the world, Aftab will be performing the "first ever" Urdu song in the history of the coveted awards.

Once again, Aftab is nominated in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category. Udhero Na will compete for the Best Global Music Performance Award alongside Matt B and Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love, Burna Boy’s Last last, Rocky Dawuni, Blvk H3ro’s Neva Bow Down and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode’s Bayethe.

The Raske Bhare Tore Nain crooner shared an Instagram post sharing details of her performance. The caption read, "I simply cannot wait to play my Grammy-nominated jam Udhero Na featuring Anoushka Shankar with her live for you at the Grammys. Tune in to the live stream on Feb. 5th at 12:30 PM PT on live.grammy.com and Recording Academy YouTube channel."

On the work front, Aftab's recent songs include Diya Hai, Last Night, Saans Lo, Mehram, Suroor, and Inayaat.