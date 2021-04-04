Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun calls Ayeza Khan ‘the perfect beauty’

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who played the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, praised Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan on a Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza Khan uploaded her beautiful pictures from the latest photo shoot, leaving Turkish star Gulsim Ali swooning.

The Mehar Posh actress posted the photos without any caption. Gulsim Ali showered her love on Ayeza Khan by commenting, “Perfect beauty” followed by a heart emoji.

Another Pakistani star Saba Qamar also praised Ayeza Khan’s photo. She wrote, “Beautiful MA.”