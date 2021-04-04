PTI Sindh MPA Karim Bux Gabol resigns over 'differences'
PTI Sindh MPA Karim Bux Gabol resigns over 'differences'
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh Karim Bux Gabol resigned over differences with the local party leadership in Karachi.

Gabol sent his resignation to Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, citing ignorance of the party leadership in fixing people’s problems.

The PTI lawmaker said he is resigning from his assembly membership over failure to get any response on the complaints from Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and other party leaders.

In the 2018 General Elections, Karim Bux Gabol won the PS-100-Karachi East-II seat by securing 17,197 votes.

