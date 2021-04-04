PTI Sindh MPA Karim Bux Gabol resigns over 'differences'
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh Karim Bux Gabol resigned over differences with the local party leadership in Karachi.
Gabol sent his resignation to Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, citing ignorance of the party leadership in fixing people’s problems.
The PTI lawmaker said he is resigning from his assembly membership over failure to get any response on the complaints from Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and other party leaders.
In the 2018 General Elections, Karim Bux Gabol won the PS-100-Karachi East-II seat by securing 17,197 votes.
PTI lawmaker shot in leg over water dispute in ... 01:34 PM | 25 Jan, 2019
KARACHI- A provincial lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was shot in the leg by Lyari traders over an ...
- PTI Sindh MPA Karim Bux Gabol resigns over 'differences'04:43 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem spread of ...03:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
-
- CCTV footage of people stealing hand sanitizer in ATM goes viral02:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
-
- Sajal Aly hits 7 million followers on Instagram01:16 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
- Akshay Kumar in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-1911:16 AM | 4 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021